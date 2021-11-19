- Advertisement -

The lead singer of the rock group Brass Against, Sophia Urista has apologised for peeing on a fan’s face during a recent performance.

Urista took to her social media handles to apologise for the incident.

“Hello everyone, I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona. I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far. I love my family, the band and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them,” she wrote.

A video shared on social media showed Sophia Urista pulling down her pants and peeing on a fan who lay on the stage at the Rockville metal festival last week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

How it happened: The band was in the middle of performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Wake Up when a male fan was invited up on stage.

It’s not clear if the fan knew exactly what he was being brought on stage for, though footage caught him lying on the ground with what looks like a can on his head as Sophia unbuttoned and squatted over his face.

The disturbing stunt was captured on video by people who were just feet away as they watched it unfold in the crowd.

The man then got up and spewed up some of the urine in the direction of the audience.

Following backlash from fans, the band took to social media to apologise for the incident on Sophia’s behalf.

The band wrote in an Instagram post: “We had a great time in Daytona last night at Welcome to Rockville.

“Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows.

“Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”