Female police officer selflessly breastfeeds baby she found on the street for 2 days

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A policewoman has gone viral after selflessly displaying her maternal instincts at a very needy time. Arizbeth Dionicio Ambrosio was hailed for her heroic work after coming through for a desperate mother and her baby.


Ambrosio was on a rescue mission in the city of Acapulco, Mexico, which was hit by Hurricane Otis, destroying property and casualties.


She heard a desperate cry from a baby from a distance but did not bother to inspect the time, as reported by BBC News Swahili.


A little later, the lady heard the cry again, and this time, her parenting instincts kicked in, and she went to investigate.


Four-month-old baby hungry for two days The 33-year-old met a desperate and heartbroken mother who needed dire help next to her bundle of joy.


She disclosed to Ambrosio that her four-month-old baby had not had food for two days and was crying because of hunger.

“I told her that if, since I am breastfeeding, if she wanted, I could give it to her,” the officer told Mexico’s N+ network.

