Female police officer selflessly breastfeeds baby she found on the street for 2 days

- Advertisement -

A policewoman has gone viral after selflessly displaying her maternal instincts at a very needy time. Arizbeth Dionicio Ambrosio was hailed for her heroic work after coming through for a desperate mother and her baby.



Ambrosio was on a rescue mission in the city of Acapulco, Mexico, which was hit by Hurricane Otis, destroying property and casualties.



She heard a desperate cry from a baby from a distance but did not bother to inspect the time, as reported by BBC News Swahili.



A little later, the lady heard the cry again, and this time, her parenting instincts kicked in, and she went to investigate.



Four-month-old baby hungry for two days The 33-year-old met a desperate and heartbroken mother who needed dire help next to her bundle of joy.



She disclosed to Ambrosio that her four-month-old baby had not had food for two days and was crying because of hunger.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



“I told her that if, since I am breastfeeding, if she wanted, I could give it to her,” the officer told Mexico’s N+ network.