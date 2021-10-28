type here...
News

Female SHS student caught on tape smoking on campus

By Lizbeth Brown
Student smoking
Social media has now become a medium for the younger generation to exhibit their unacceptable behaviors.

A video that has been widely circulated shows a female Senior High School student smoking on campus in the presence of her colleagues.

The young girl was captured in a video smoking an unknown substance while her male colleagues cheered her on.

From all indications, the unidentified student is a heavy smoker as she smoked the substance with ease.

Watch video below;

The viral video has garnered some reactions from social media users, calling on the IGP to take action.

Read some comments below;

chef_kwami_manuel wrote; “IGP will look for this gal”.

_naa_charlotte added; “I smell de-boarding”.

amass.richard stated; “Tell her to never mind….It’s her life and future”.

louisgyemfy asserted; “So called future generation”.

februaryprince4 commented; “Someone should call me IGP please”.

bby.chanty also added; “The thing payroll is full what do u expect….future ghana”.

Source:Ghpage

