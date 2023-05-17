Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The ‘thirst’ and yearning for followership on social media among the youth is gradually becoming alarming.

Every day we hear stories of these lads doing the unthinkable on social media just for the popularity and numbers.

You would ask yourself if the numbers they wish to get seriously through bizarre means will add value to their lives.

In yet another serious and disturbing footage, a young lady has gone crazy on one of the patronized social media apps, Instagram.

The young lady in the viral video went naked while on Live and engaging with the few followers she got on the live stream.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

https://twitter.com/i/status/1658726082978119681

The video has since caused an uproar and netizens have bashed the lady for going naked online asking for immediate sanctions to be greeted to her.