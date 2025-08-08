type here...
Female soldier in viral video apologises

By Armani Brooklyn
Female soldier

The South African female soldier, Phindilesleper, who has been dismissed for undressing on TikTok has finally apologised.

During a live TikTok session, Phindilesleper apologised for bringing shame to the South African Army.

According to her, she regrets the gross unprofessionalism she displayed on social media.

She also begged her loved ones and family to forgive her for publicly disgracing and humiliating them.

Phindilesleper

Just a few days ago, Phindilesleper shared a worrying video on her on TikTok showing her undergarments.

Her ‘Akosua Kumaa’ was almost seen as she tried to take off her pink pants.

Follwing her unprofessionalism and sack, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) released a statement cautioning its soldiers to maintain a professional image while wearing their official uniforms.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The SANDF expressed concern that this behavior may bring the organization into disrepute and undermine its values.

The SANDF also reminded its personnel to adhere to the organisation’s code of conduct and social media guidelines. Soldiers are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects positively on the SANDF, both on and off duty.

