Female soldier dismissed for undressing on TikTok

A South African female soldier, Phindilesleper, has been dismissed for undressing on TikTok

In the trending video, Phindilesleper, the female soldier’s ‘Akosua Kumaa’ was almost seen as she tried to take off her pink pants.

The video which has taken over social media trends shows the female soldier removing her uniform, exposing her undergarments.

Follwing her unprofessionalism and sack, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has released a statement cautioning its soldiers to maintain a professional image while wearing their official uniforms.

The SANDF has expressed concern that this behavior may bring the organization into disrepute and undermine its values.

The SANDF reminded its personnel to adhere to the organisation’s code of conduct and social media guidelines. Soldiers are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects positively on the SANDF, both on and off duty.

The SANDF warned that soldiers who fail to comply with these guidelines may face disciplinary action.

The organisation emphasised its commitment to maintaining a professional and respectful image, and it will not tolerate behaviour that compromises this standard.