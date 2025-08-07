type here...
News

Female soldier dismissed for undressing on TikTok

By Armani Brooklyn
Phindilesleper

A South African female soldier, Phindilesleper, has been dismissed for undressing on TikTok

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

In the trending video, Phindilesleper, the female soldier’s ‘Akosua Kumaa’ was almost seen as she tried to take off her pink pants.

The video which has taken over social media trends shows the female soldier removing her uniform, exposing her undergarments.

Follwing her unprofessionalism and sack, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has released a statement cautioning its soldiers to maintain a professional image while wearing their official uniforms.

Phindilesleper

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

The SANDF has expressed concern that this behavior may bring the organization into disrepute and undermine its values.

The SANDF reminded its personnel to adhere to the organisation’s code of conduct and social media guidelines. Soldiers are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects positively on the SANDF, both on and off duty.

The SANDF warned that soldiers who fail to comply with these guidelines may face disciplinary action.

The organisation emphasised its commitment to maintaining a professional and respectful image, and it will not tolerate behaviour that compromises this standard.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Florida

14-year-old boy shoots his parents to death

Sam George

NCA issues suspension notice to DStv

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, August 7, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

Theresa Abeberese and Daddy Lumba

Female soldier dismissed for undressing on TikTok

Phindilesleper

I am a witch- lady says as she drops a shocking revelation about Obuasi helicopter crash

Burnt bodies of the victims invloved in Ghana Army Helicopter Crash

Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways