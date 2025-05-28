type here...
Female soldier slaps guy for complimenting her

By Armani Brooklyn
A video showing a Nigerian female soldier beating a civilian for complimenting her beauty is currently circulating on social media.

As seen in the viral video, the female soldier led the assault and continued abusing the civilian for saying she was beautiful.

“Am I beautiful? How beautiful am I? Bastard!” she yelled as she repeatedly slapped the civilian.

“Idiot! Describe me, am I not like Beyonce? He said I’m beautiful, am I Angelina Jolie.”

And when the civilian refrained from responding, she delivered heavier slaps to his face, saying: “This bastard is not responding.

“Are you a bastard? You have emotions. See this idiot. AM I beautiful? What is beautiful about me?”

When blood began oozing out of the victim’s mouth, he was ordered to remove his shirt and use it to wipe off his blood.

“Clean that blood, idiot! Your blood is nothing, is that clear?” she screamed. “Bastard! He has blood to bring out.”

