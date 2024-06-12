Female student throws her 1-day-old newborn baby from the top floor of a three-storey building; baby dies

A female student has reportedly murdered her newborn baby in the Federal University Dutse (FUD) school hostel in Jigawa State.

The student reportedly gave birth in a toilet in the hostel on Monday, June 10, after which she allegedly threw her baby from the top floor of a three-storey building.

A video from the scene shows the body of the newborn lying on concrete where it landed. Two students are seen trying to wrap the baby and the discarded placenta in a towel.

Students are seen watching the baby while condemning the mother.

Another video shows a mammoth crowd of students gathered to catch a glimpse of the 200-level student who killed her baby as she was led away by school authority.

he school’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, on Monday, confirmed the incident.

Bello assured all that the university promptly notified the authorities. He said that the student’s pregnancy did not occur during her time at the university, while pointing out that the academic session just resumed.

Immediate medical attention was provided to the student following the incident.

“The university administration is conducting a thorough investigation and taking necessary measures to address the situation,” Bello stated.