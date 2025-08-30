Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

A yet-to-be-confirmed report that has surfaced on social media alleges that the supposed 50 female students who fell into Blaq Mhizper’s trap are mobilising to drag him to court.

Apparently, Blaq Mhizper, who’s a level 300 UCC student kept a video copy of his maame ne paapa sessions with these ladies.

According to reports, Blaq Mhizper secretly films the maame ne paapa sessions without the consent of his victims.

His deeds only came to light after he forgot to close a folder containing the videos before leaving the hostel.

One of his roommates who was going through the folder came across the video and decided to prompt other students.

He is believed to hide his phone in unsuspecting locations to capture the acts.

The shocking revelation has triggered widespread anger as many Ghanaians on Twitter (X) are calling for his immediate expulsion from UCC and prosecution by law enforcement agencies.

Some of the videos feature partners of his close friends, betraying the trust they had in him.

Currently, Blaq Mhizper has deactivated all his social media handles, and his friends also claim all attempts to reach him via phone call have been futile.