type here...
Source:GhPage
News

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

By Armani Brooklyn
Blaq Mhizper

A yet-to-be-confirmed report that has surfaced on social media alleges that the supposed 50 female students who fell into Blaq Mhizper’s trap are mobilising to drag him to court.

Apparently, Blaq Mhizper, who’s a level 300 UCC student kept a video copy of his maame ne paapa sessions with these ladies.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

According to reports, Blaq Mhizper secretly films the maame ne paapa sessions without the consent of his victims.

His deeds only came to light after he forgot to close a folder containing the videos before leaving the hostel.

One of his roommates who was going through the folder came across the video and decided to prompt other students.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

He is believed to hide his phone in unsuspecting locations to capture the acts.

The shocking revelation has triggered widespread anger as many Ghanaians on Twitter (X) are calling for his immediate expulsion from UCC and prosecution by law enforcement agencies.

[monsterinsights_popular_posts_inline]

Some of the videos feature partners of his close friends, betraying the trust they had in him.

Currently, Blaq Mhizper has deactivated all his social media handles, and his friends also claim all attempts to reach him via phone call have been futile.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kwaku Flick Daddy Lumba

Kwaku Flick reveals his admiration for Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa

Akosua Serwaa’s arrival at Daddy Lumba’s one-week

GhPageNews

TODAY

Saturday, August 30, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

Man sitting on the floor crying

Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Main Chick Side Chick

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

Odo Broni cries her eyes out at Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways