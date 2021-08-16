type here...
Female teacher found dead after going missing for days

By Lizbeth Brown
Jennifer Akuamoah
A female teacher of the St. Patrick Preparatory School has been found dead by the roadside after she went missing last Friday.

The body of the deceased identified as Jennifer Akuamoah was dumped at the Dakojom SDA Junction.

The mother of the deceased, Florence Akuamoah explained that her daughter called her to inform her that she will be home after her school vacates the next day.

Madam Florence indicated that she even spoke to her daughter when she was setting off from Dakojom to where they reside at Krofrom.

Jennifer Akuamoah failed to arrive on the said day and all efforts to contact her proved futile.

After a fruitless search, her parents reported the incident to the Dakojom Police Station on Sunday.

The body of Jennifer Akuamoah was retrieved on Monday morning after the police received a distress call about a body being deposited at the Dakojom SDA Junction.

According to a friend of the deceased, Jennifer was being abused by her boyfriend, who is a suspect in the crime.

Some eyewitnesses also claim one person identified as Adu was sighted at the crime scene before she was murdered.

Police Corporal Dangue Benjamin confirmed the unfortunate incident and added that his outfit has commenced investigations into the matter.

However, the suspect has currently gone into hiding, and the police have launched a manhunt for him.

