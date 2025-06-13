type here...
Entertainment

Female undertaker reveals how a de@d body opened the eyes and spoke

By Mzta Churchill

A female undertaker affectionately called Sister Ama has shared a scary story about her encounter with a de@d body.

Sister Ama, speaking during an interview with Razak Ghana on Razak Ghana TV confirmed that most of the scary things Ghanaians hear about de@d bodies are true.

The undertaker recounted what transpired when she and her boss went to work on a de@d body not long ago.

According to Sister Ama, in the process of dressing the de@d body, the latter opened the eye and spoke.

Sister Ama noted that, immediately after the de@d body had said whatever he wanted to send across, he kept quiet and closed his eyes once again.

Friday, June 13, 2025
