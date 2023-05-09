Female university student collapses after scoring 7% in an exam (Video)

- Advertisement -

A female Univerity Of Delta State student reportedly passed out after discovering that she scored 7/70 in her CBT examination.



In a video making the rounds online, her colleagues can be seen hurriedly rushing the unconscious student out.



As seen in the viral clip, her colleagues who were all wearing their departmental uniforms gathered around as some helpful ones carried the unconscious student to the school’s clinic for treatment.

Commentary surrounding the video reports that all the students had gone to check their results when she found out that she scored only 7 out of 70 in the exam which consequently made her lose consciousness.

A caption attached to the video reads: “Exam don finish this one 7/70.”

