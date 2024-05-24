type here...
Female University Student commits suicide after a lecturer consistently failed her; Sad Video of her dead body drops

By Mr. Tabernacle

A student from Ebonyi State University tragically took her own life following repeated failures by a lecturer.

Per the story that has gone viral, the lady got frustrated after the repeated failures by this particular lecturer and vented her dismay to her friend via a voice note on WhatsApp.

This issue continued to the point the deceased university student couldn’t bear it anymore and took matters into her hands to end it all and cut short the pain and disappointments.

In a heartbreaking video, the dead lady’s mother brought her body to the school, demanding that the lecturer take responsibility.

It’s just sad. May her soul rest in peace. To anyone dealing with similar

