Fermin’s gone mad! Barca star scores and sent off in chaotic win against Sevilla

Fermin Lopez, an academy star came on as a substitute and immediately scored against Sevilla but was then sent off in a wild appearance.

Barcelona took the lead against Sevilla within seven minutes through Robert Lewandowski, and at the end of the game the scoreline was 4-1 in favour of Barca.

Sevilla equalised the first goal within 1 minute.

At half-time, coach Hansi Flick replaced Gavi with Fermin Lopez through a substitution, Fermin added a second goal with his first touch, attacking a ball into the back post and heading into the bottom corner.

Afterwards, Djibril Sow approached the referee for a penalty after going down in the box but Barcelona broke quickly and Raphinha scored a brilliant goal from a long range.

As the hour mark ticked by, Fermin was sent off after an awful lunge on Sow; he was initially shown a yellow card but VAR recommended that it be upgraded to a red card.

Eric Garcia, who came from the bench, made it 4-1 in the last minute with a back-post header.