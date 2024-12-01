Fetish priest injures self while testing the effectiveness of his bulletproof charm

A local herbalist residing in Kuchibuyi Village in the FCT injured himself on November 23, 2024, while testing the effectiveness of a self-made ‘bulletproof’ charm.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said while testing the charm, Usman shot himself in the stomach with a shotgun.

Unfortunately, the charm failed to protect him, resulting in life-threatening injuries. Adeh said officers from the Byazhin Division were alerted and they visited the scene where they found Usman in critical condition.

‘’He was quickly transported to Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment and later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for further care.

In the aftermath, police conducted a thorough search of Usman’s home, recovering the homemade gun and an array of charms used in his reckless experiment.

Investigations are ongoing, and Usman is expected to face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide under Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.” Adeh said

The police spokesperson mentioned that the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, has condemned the incident, highlighting the dangers associated with illegal firearms.

-- AD --

“This situation illustrates the serious risks of engaging in reckless behaviour. We strongly advise the community to avoid such dangerous practices.”