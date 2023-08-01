type here...
Fetish priestess storms Lashibi SHS to curse after son's phone was stolen
Fetish priestess storms Lashibi SHS to curse after son’s phone was stolen

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Fetish-priestess storms Lashibi SHS
Fetish-priestess
Day in and out we come around some weird news and we wonder what could be wrong with the people involved.

A fetish priestess who isn’t happy with some students’ decision to steal her son’s mobile phone in school has stormed the school to rain curses on them.

Storming the school, she appeared dressed in her full traditional regalia and was walking around while cursing whichever student stole her son’s mobile phone.

From the video, the students in the school could be seen standing by the gate and looking at the fetish priestess who was walking on the pavement blocks in the school.

The narrator recording the video could be heard complaining about the lack of security men stationed at the school because for someone to walk into the school with this isn’t normal.

Watch the video below:

Source:Ghpage

