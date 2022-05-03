type here...
FIFA fines Nigeria over stadium violence during World Cup Qualifier
Sports

FIFA fines Nigeria over stadium violence during World Cup Qualifier

By Kweku Derrick
Nigeria stadium violence 2022 World Cup qualifier.
Fifa has slapped Nigeria, Senegal and Algeria with fines and bans over fan behaviour in their recent 2022 World Cup play-offs played on March 29 in their respective venues.

Nigeria fans invaded the Moshood Abiola Stadium and destroyed property after their team failed to book a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw with rivals Ghana.

As a result, Nigeria have been fined 150,000 Swiss Franc (N63m, $154,086) by the world football governing body. In addition, the Super Eagles must also play their next home game behind closed doors.

Senegal will have to part with $180,000 for failing to control their fans who shone laser pointers into the eyes of several Egypt players, notably Mohamed Salah, during the second leg of the match played in Dakar.

In a statement on its official website, FIFA cited a breach of Article 16 of its Disciplinary Code on Order and Security at match venues.

“Order and security at matches: failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play, and throwing of objects lighting of fireworks, use of laser pointers and use of objects to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports events – offensive banner.”

Just like Nigeria, Senegal will play their next match without spectators.

Algeria have been fined $3081 for “throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks” in their second meeting with Cameroon.

