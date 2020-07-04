type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Aren't they turning us into foolish Christians? – Snr Servant Joemens asks

Aren't they turning us into FOOLISH CHRISTIANS? - Snr Servant Joemens asks

By RASHAD
Snr Servant Prosper Joemens Rohrmiller
Snr Servant Prosper Joemens Rohrmiller
Snr Servant Prosper Joemens Rohrmiller the founder and leader of Heaven Investment Chapel (HIC, The City of God) has sent a piece of advice to ‘ignorant’ Christians who are supporting evil plots against the church of God.

According to the man of God, it’s quite sad that some Christians are having their fundamentals shaken by followers of the devil and evil people.

SEE ALSO: Snr Servant Joemens warns politicians speaking against Dr. Mensah Otabil

The man of God claims that all the people attacking men of God and the Church have sold their souls to the devil and have a secret agenda against Christians.

He recounted the ridiculous things they do such as human sacrifice, rituals, etc but yet speak against the activities of the church.

The man of God, Snr Servant Joemens wrote a spirit-filled message to Ghpage detailing why Paul will describe current Christians as Foolish Christians.

SEE ALSO: Prophet Kofi Oduro is working for the devil ignorantly and he must repent-Snr Servant Joemens

The revered pastor titled his message “ Aren’t they turning us into a FOOLISH CHRISTIANS”

Read the full message below

Aren’t they turning us into FOOLISH CHRISTIANS?

Apostle Paul in this generation will say FOOLISH CHRISTIANS WHO IS BEWITCHING YOU?

Christianity is a scam! this is what they say to you but their occult society is not a scam!

Your Pastors are only taking your money, tithes, offerings, seeds, etc. They are criminals, don’t mind them. They try as much as possible to turn you against your Pastors and the Church but they are very faithful and very loyal to their witchcraft camps, shrines, and occult masters and you think you are safe spiritually?

They have sold their souls to the devil and they are doing what their master the devil has assigned to them to do, that is to fight the Church and her Pastors. Have you also sold your soul to the devil?

They are taking your faith from your God into nothing else but they have their faith solid in the devil because their soul is with him and you happily join them to ridicule Pastors and the Church!

They are introducing and Initiating new members every day into their occult societies but when they see you doing evangelism for Jesus they call you names and you immediately stop, thinking you are being foolish.

Annual Church Thanksgiving is a scam don’t do it but they proudly do annual human sacrifice (mothers & children sometimes) and cow sacrifice to their shrines and gods so they can thank them for a successful year but you have no God to thank I guessed and you still can’t see anything wrong with this?

Those speaking against the church every day and employing you to do the same have their sources of spiritual strength they will never compromise but they are compelling you to comprise your own source of spiritual strength and inciting you against your Pastors!

Very soon they will help us destroy our own faith, spiritual homes, and leaders and when trouble comes they will run to take refuge in their occult homes. Are we also going to follow them to their gods for refuge too, since we have helped them destroyed and betrayed our own spiritual heritage?

Aren’t they turning us into FOOLISH CHRISTIANS? I asked again!

Remember anything you say against the Church you are saying it against JESUS.

“1 Meanwhile, Saul was still breathing out murderous threats against the Lord’s disciples. He went to the high priest

2 and asked him for letters to the synagogues in Damascus, so that if he found any there who belonged to the Way, whether men or women, he might take them as prisoners to Jerusalem.

3 As he neared Damascus on his journey, suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him.

4 He fell to the ground and heard a voice say to him, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?”

5 “Who are you, Lord?” Saul asked.

“I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting,” he replied. Acts 9:1-5.

Precious one, be wise. You can only boast of a good and solid spiritual life if only you have Jesus, a spiritual home and a spiritual leader! love your church and your Pastor.

Your Pastor is a gift from God to you to watch over your soul! protect them and speak well of them. God will bless you!

