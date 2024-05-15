I’ll use AI to fight galamsey if I win the 2024 General Elections – John Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, if he wins the 2024 elections.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, Mahama outlined his plans to leverage modern technology, specifically artificial intelligence (AI), to combat this issue.

Mahama articulated that his administration would utilize AI to identify all small-scale mining and galamsey operations, track excavators, and geofence all concessions.

This approach aims to enhance coordination and monitoring within the small-scale mining sector, ultimately reducing environmental degradation associated with illegal mining activities.

In addition to employing AI, Mahama proposed establishing a special fund to facilitate the provision of essential mining equipment for sustainable operations in mining communities.

He emphasized the importance of responsible and sustainable exploitation of natural resources to mitigate adverse environmental impacts.

Mahama elaborated on his strategy by referencing the Ghana Mining Excellence Centre (GMEC), a recent initiative he announced.

He specified that the GMEC would be coordinated by UENR and UMaT (University of Mines and Technology), signaling a collaborative effort to address challenges within the mining sector and promote best practices.

Overall, Mahama’s commitment to leveraging technology and establishing collaborative frameworks underscores his determination to address the challenges posed by illegal mining and promote responsible mining practices if elected.