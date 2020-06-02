type here...
How can we be fighting over an animal? – AY Poyoo tells Hon. Aponkye

By Qwame Benedict
New social media sensation AY Poyoo has finally responded to the threats of Hon. Aponkye to take him to court for stealing his name. 

It would be remembered that some weeks ago, Hon. Aponkye came out in an interview with Joy News cried out that AY Poyoo is using his name ‘Aponkye’ to trend. 

The failed assemblyman who was unhappy with that revealed that AY Poyoo stops using his name or he will speak with his lawyers to take him on. 

Also Read: AY Poyoo in trouble as Aponkye threatens to sue him (VIDEO)

AY Poyoo was interviewed by Foster Romanus on ETV and for the first time responded to Hon. Aponkye. 

According to him, he is yet to come to an understanding of why someone would just come out to fight for the name of an animal. 

He continued that Hon. Aponkye has a title attached to his name but he doesn’t and as such doesn’t see why Aponkye has a problem. 

Also Read: Nayas turns gospel singer – Drops first song ft Hon. Aponkye ‘Wa Hyira Me’

He said: “He is Honorable Aponkye. I’m the Goat. It’s a whole different thing. You have a title attached to the Aponkye and I don’t have a title. I’m the real Goat so what is your problem”. 

He continued that: “AY Poyoo bursting with laughter, rhetorically quizzed, “How can we be fighting over an animal? An animal name that we have claimed for ourselves, how can we be fighting over that? He should take the other goat. Me too I’m taking the other goat. That’s all”.

