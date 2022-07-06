- Advertisement -

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has entreated fellow media personalities to exercise some level of restraint when defending their colleagues in other media companies.

His remark comes in the wake of reports that staff of Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB), owners of GhOne TV and Starr FM, have not been paid for 9 months, and as a result they have been agitating for their salaries.

It is alleged that management has failed to address the issue and instead taken a decision to sack the aggrieved employees who partook in a protest to vent their frustration.

The development has seen some media personnel, including Bridget Otoo call out Nana Aba Anamoah — her best friend and acting General Manager of EIB — to do the needful in her position to ensure that the disgruntled staff are paid.

Manasseh believes that journalists speaking for their unhappy colleagues at EIB is a step in the right direction, but warned that “it’s deadly” and should be done with great precautions.

In a Facebook post he said:

Meanwhile, Bridget Otoo who has been on the neck of Nana Aba Anamoah since Tuesday agrees with appears to agree with Manasseh’s statement.

Reacting to Manasseh’s tweet, she dropped a cryptic message suggesting that Nana Aba Anamoah has been a fake friend and a coward for standing up for her employees like she previously did during her time at TV3 years back

“This is true, you can lose fake friends in the process. The irony about a lot of media personalities is they are cowards deep down and would throw you under the bus! They demand of the politician the very thing they can’t even demand of their colleagues or management.”

Earlier on, Bridget Otoo had asked Nana Aba to remember her TV3 years, where she used her influence to push for change although she was in an unfavourable position.

She asked Nana Aba Anamoah not to treat her staff with an iron fist since what is good for the gander is good for the goose.

Nana Aba Anamoah is yet to respond to reports of unpaid salaries of workers and management’s directive to all aggrieved workers who participated in the demonstration to stay off air until further notice”.