Fiifi Pratt quits Rainbow Radio, joins Kingdom+ 101.9FM

By Toni Kusi
Fiifi Pratt
Radio personality Fiifi Pratt has joined Kingdom + 101.9FM and is set to take over the airwaves from 1st May 2020 on Monday – Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm.

The ace radio personality joins this new station with many years of experience in the media business.

He comes on board with rich experience in radio presentation, disc jockeying, among other creative traits, to provide an exciting experience to listeners of Kingdom+.

Prior to joining the Kingdom+ family, the super charger, as he is sometimes known in showbiz circles, worked with Rainbow Radio, where he hosted highlife paradise,2pm-4pm from Monday to Saturday.

Fiifi started his radio journey from Sunshine Radio then to Choice Fm and later moved to Peace Fm.

From Peace, he moved to London where he worked with Hot Fm and Rainbow Radio London.Moved to Ghana and kept working with Rainbow and has now moved to Kingdom+.

Over the years, Mr Pratt has carved a niche for himself in the media and showbiz industry with his versatile presentation and interview skills.

Fiifi joins Kingdom+ with a very rich of experience and he’s expected to move the radio station to a new pedestal.

Previous articleRev. Obofour doesn’t sleep at night – Obinim’s fmr. jnr Pastor claims
Next articleFinally, here are the pictures and videos of all the 5 wives of Dr. Kwaku Oteng

