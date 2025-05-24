Fimy Baby 1’s Songs ‘Benji Note’ & ‘Hollam There’ Blow Up on TikTok

In the ever-evolving world of African music, a new star is rising—and her name is Fimy Baby.

Born Maria Ruby Sodjinou, this budding Afrobeats sensation has recently captured the digital airwaves with not one, but two viral songs that are shaking up TikTok and streaming platforms alike.

Her latest singles, “Benji Note” and “Hollam There,” have not only sparked a wave of dance challenges and covers but are also climbing charts as fans and influencers alike fall in love with her infectious sound.

The rise of Fimy Baby is a testament to the power of creativity, rhythm, and the viral ecosystem of social media.

With the catchy beats of “Benji Note” echoing across TikTok reels and the smooth, soulful vibes of “Hollam There” capturing hearts, she’s carved a niche that blends charisma with musical precision.

Industry watchers say her blend of Afrobeats, compelling visuals, and relatable lyrics is what gives her music such powerful traction.

“She’s a fresh wave in the Afrobeats movement—energetic, stylish, and unmistakably authentic,” noted some die-hard fans across her social media platforms.

Her meteoric rise underscores a larger shift in how music is consumed and celebrated today. In an age where TikTok trends can launch careers overnight, Fimy Baby is proving she has what it takes not only to trend but to transcend.

With an ever-growing fan base and chart-topping momentum, Fimy Baby is not just going viral—she’s going global. The talented star previously released hit songs such as “Sold Out,” “I Do,” “Carry me Dey Go,” “Problems”, etc.

She can blend English with Pidgin and her native languages, credit to her Togolese African heritage. Kindly go check out her two singles out which is catching fire on TikTok dubbed “Benji Note” and “Hollam There.”