Final year nursing student dies inside her boyfriend’s room

A 28-year-old Ghanaian nurse, identified as Gifty Kyere has reportedly died while at her boyfriend’s place.

According to emerging reports, Gifty’s parents believed she was at school, but instead, she was staying in her boyfriend’s room.

Initially, her boyfriend claimed she suffered an asthma attack, but it has been disputed.

As confirmed, her boyfriend named Edmond Ayemah tried terminating Gifty’s pregnancy through an unorthodox means ,and this caused Gifty’s death.

The boyfriend reportedly stated that he was unable to rush Gifty to the hospital for urgent medical attention due to a lack of funds.

Gifty’s father has also confirmed that his daughter had returned home a few days prior to the incident to collect her school fees and other personal items.



He stated that Gifty informed him she was returning to school but instead went to her boyfriend’s place.

This heartbreaking incident raises concerns about the circumstances surrounding Gifty’s death and the reasons for the delay in seeking medical help.

