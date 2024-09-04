type here...
GhPageNewsFinal year student who stabbed colleague to death at O'Reilly SHS arrested
News

Final year student who stabbed colleague to death at O’Reilly SHS arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Edward

The final-year student named Godwin who stabbed his colleague to death at O’Reilly Senior High School has been arrested.

The deceased, identified as Edward Borketey Sackey, succumbed to his injuries following a violent altercation between the two students.

According to initial reports, the confrontation began as a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical fight and ended with a fatal stabbing.

READ ALSO: Sad! Final year student stabbed to death by a colleague at O’Reilly SHS (Videos)

Tragic! Photos of the final year O'Reilly SHS student who was stabbed to death over an argument about whose father is richer lands online

Sackey was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital by his peers but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, there was a significant police presence at the school, which heightened tensions among students and staff.

The police have taken the accused student into custody, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal altercation.

-- AD --

READ ALSO: Tragic! Photos of the final year O’Reilly SHS student who was stabbed to death over an argument about whose father is richer lands online

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
73 %
4.5mph
75 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways