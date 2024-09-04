Final year student who stabbed colleague to death at O’Reilly SHS arrested

The final-year student named Godwin who stabbed his colleague to death at O’Reilly Senior High School has been arrested.

The deceased, identified as Edward Borketey Sackey, succumbed to his injuries following a violent altercation between the two students.

According to initial reports, the confrontation began as a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical fight and ended with a fatal stabbing.

Sackey was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital by his peers but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, there was a significant police presence at the school, which heightened tensions among students and staff.

The police have taken the accused student into custody, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal altercation.

