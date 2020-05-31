From the 15th of June 2020, the final year students of Junior High School, Senior High School, Universities, and Training Colleges are to return to school to complete their final exams.

Addressing the nation at his 10th nation address on the fight against Covid-19, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo made these announcements.

However, all other classes of students apart from these final year students are to remain home.

For those returning to school, the JHS class should not contain students more than 30 at a time.

The SHS also should not have students more than 25 in a class at a time. Universities should also teach half a class at a time.

The president also ordered schools to be disinfected before the resuming date to ensure the safety of the students as they resume.

The president also eased restrictions on banning with conditions. No public gathering such as religious activities, political activities, etc should have more than 100 people at a time.