Final year Takoradi Technical University student ends it all

A piece of sad news from Takoradi confirms the death of a final-year student of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

According to reports, the student who has simply been identified as Derrick allegedly committed suicide in his private hostel at West Tanokrom a suburb of the Effia-Kwesiminstim Municipality of the Western Region.

The sad report details that Derrick hanged himself with a sponge on his ceiling fan.

Joana, ne os his co-tenants told the police that;

“I share a kitchen with him, I spoke to him yesterday morning and he was doing well. This morning, I went to the kitchen and realized his phone had been ringing without response. I became alarmed and opened his door only to see his lifeless body dangling on the ceiling fan. I raised alarm that attracted other tenants to the scene, before calling the Police,” Joana, a tenant indicated.

Personnel were dispatched from the Takoradi Central Police Station to the scene.

The body has since been conveyed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue whilst the investigation continues.

Some residents in the area who visited the scene before the Police arrived are suspecting foul play.

“I have a shop just opposite the house. I heard someone had committed suicide. I went to the room, but I think there is more to it. How could someone who has hanged himself have both hands tied at the back? When I went to the room, I saw him hanging on the ceiling fan with a sponge, but the hands were tied at the back. So, I think there is more to it than we might think”, Sammy indicated.