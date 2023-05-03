Final year university student mysteriously dies in her sleep

Maria Precious Tunde, a final-year student at the University of Benin UNIBEN (Nigeria) has died in her sleep.

According to reports, Maria had gone to bed on the night of her passing feeling perfectly fine.

However, when her cotenants attempted to wake her the following morning, she did not respond.

After all the efforts to resuscitate her proved abortive, her co-tenants invited her parents to the scene.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the sad incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the deceased off-campus hostel, located at Ekosodin Village, a student town near the school.

Until her death, Maria was a final-year student in the Faculty of Education at the Ugbowo campus of the institution.

