A senior year student of the University of Ilorin in Nigeria has kissed his education goodbye after reportedly writing exams for his girlfriend.

Authorities did not waste any second to expel the student, whose identity is yet known after he was nabbed for the examination malpractice.

This information was shared by a lady on Twitter who revealed that the young man was caught writing GNS112 for his girlfriend.

Mayor Baby in her post wrote: “Unilorn rusticated a 400L student today, He go do Gns112 for his girlfriend, person wey remain few months to bag certificate. No be everything be village people, the guy is a fool.”

The tweet has triggered mixed reactions in the comment section, some of which we have sampled for you below:

@pkwoow wrote: There is a feeling of self respect you get when you walk away from self sabotage, it shows strength and decisiveness. All the best on perhaps his first heartbreak, and many more to come. The lady would surely break up with him, then Nigeria would mess him up. Cheers son it begins.

@Rex_Supremo; Nobody’s talking about how unfair his punishment is..

@P_khoyr: Seriously, It’s too harsh.. They should at least tell him to spill over. Rusticating him is just too far..

@mama__zeee; The guy is stupidly and blindly in love! 100 level babe that cannot read and write exam for is who he choose to be with. Radarada oshi

@AdmiralCoy; Girls will put you in trouble if you can’t decide what’s good for yourself. I hate them even sitting besides me in exams. Sometimes I wonder if they intentionally wants to put people into trouble. And they can be heartless after all.