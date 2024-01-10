Finally! Guinness World Records drops first official statement about Chef Faila as she completes her cooking marathon

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s own Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has completed her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



The remarkable feat spanned an impressive 227 hours, equivalent to approximately 9 days and 11 hours of continuous cooking.

Chef Faila embarked on this cookathon journey at midnight on January 1st, 2024, at Modern City Hotel in Tamale, to surpass the existing record of 119 hours and 57 minutes held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher.



Despite unofficially breaking the current record, Chef Faila’s achievement will undergo a thorough review by Guinness World Records, awaiting official confirmation.

The anticipation surrounding Chef Faila’s accomplishment has reached a new level as Guinness World Records, through its official Twitter handle, has acknowledged and recognized her cookathon attempt.



The organization conveyed its commitment to a meticulous review process and expressed the need for Chef Faila to provide evidence to support her record-breaking feat in a now-viral tweet.

The revelation from Guinness World Records came to light after Ghanaian brand influencer and entertainment enthusiast, Olele Salvador, took to his social media timeline to congratulate Chef Faila for her remarkable achievement.

Chef Faila’s 227-hour cooking marathon has not only captured the attention of culinary enthusiasts but has also become a source of national pride.

Social media platforms are abuzz with congratulatory messages, celebrating the chef’s resilience, dedication, and exceptional culinary skills.

Who is Chef Faila

Failatu Abdul-Razak is a popular Ghanaian chef known to be a great advocate for ladies and one who speaks against child trafficking.

She was born on 7th November 1988.

Faila started off as an Afro-Pop musician. She released her hit song Piibu back in 2016 which proceeded to turn into a hit record selling loads of cassettes.

Faila has also partook in many charity works and recorded songs that speak against ethnic fights.

Failatu Abdul Razak attended the Business Senior High School in Tamale which prepared her to turn into the business visionary she is today.

After secondary school, Faila continued to the University of Professional Studies where she read Integrated Community Development (ICD). She also attended the Sunyani Polytechnic.



Failatu Abdul Razak is the chief and pioneer behind Mickey’s Inn. A continental restaurant tracked down in the hearts of the capital town of the Northern Region, Tamale.

She started the restaurant back in 2017 and has since served clients the best of dishes that have them trooping in and out of her shop consistently.

Who is Chef Faila’s husband?

According to data received by us, the name of Chef Faila’s husband and the strong pillar behind her success is Cpt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.

Chef Faila Child

Yes. According to our sources, Faila Abdul Razak and Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei are blessed with 1 beautiful daughter named Adriel

Che Faila Cookathon

After 227 hours, Chef Faila turned off her gas to officially conclude her extraordinary singular Guinness World Record cookathon attempt

Her challenge will undergo review by Guinness World Records, awaiting official confirmation as of the publication of this article.

With her personal best, If successful, Chef Faila could become the latest global GWR record holder in a single cookathon from Ghana.

