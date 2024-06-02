…Finally the Best Rapper Won..” – StrongMan Reacts after 1st TGMA Award

Strongman has reacted to his ever-win as the best rapper of the year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

StrongMan took home one of the most talked about categories at the TGMA, Best Rap Performance after years of eyeing the prize.

Strongman has broken his TGMA drought after winning his first award as the Best Rapper with his DEAR GOD Song.

In a tweet, the Rapper of the Year wrote “Finally The Best Rapper Won The Best Rapper”.

His tweet means that his win comes as no shocker to him because he believes he is the best and indeed the award came to him with ease and style.

Congratulations Once Again Strong Man