Closure of toll booths was a rushed idea that has affected the government’s revenue – Finance Minister admits

The government’s decision to stop collecting road tolls prior to the passage of the 2022 Budget, according to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has become a threat to the government’s revenue-generating efforts.

The Minister said the appropriation bill was passed fast because the government was confident in its path, speaking at a town hall gathering in the Volta Region on Friday.

However, he claimed that the politicization of the E-passing levies has caused challenges for the administration.

“The challenge really is that we passed the appropriation very quickly because there was an absolute belief in the direction that we were going, and then the politics came to stall the issue of the revenue measure, which is the E-levy, and therefore, the issue of the tolls being disbanded, having become a chain around our necks,” he said.