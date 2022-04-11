- Advertisement -

Mr Eazi proposed to Temi Otedola after five years of dating the billionaire’s daughter Temi Otedola accepted.

The proposal, as well as the fact that the two entertainers are now ready to settle down and start a family, has caused social media users to lose their cool.

Dj Cuppy has pleaded with her sister Temi Otedola and her boyfriend Mr Eazi to help her find a mate.

Cuppy claims to have connected the two as they prepare to walk down the aisle.

She tweeted: “Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola has found her personal person! Yo @MrEaziI’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!”/.”

See the screenshot below: