“Fine boy” – Adom Kyei Duah replies pastors calling him ugly; Shares throwback pictures

By Armani Brooklyn
Fine boy - Adom Kyei Duah shares replies pastors calling him ugly; Shares throwback pictures

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah has finally reacted to the demeaning comments from other pastors that he’s not handsome.

Ever since Adom Kyei Duah said his pictures would replace the famous Jesus pictures in the next 500 years – He has received attacks from many pastors as well as well-meaning Christians.

Alot of these Christians and pastors have called out Adom Kyei Duah by insulting him for not looking handsome.

I've taken over Christianity - Jesus Adom Kyei Duah declares (Video)

As expected, Adom Kyei Duah is pained by the insults and hence has decided to show the world what he looked like when he was young.

During a sermon, the man of God shared some pictures of his youthful days.

Convincingly, Adom Kyei was a very handsome guy when he was young.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

