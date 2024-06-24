type here...
Fire for fire: Aunty Naa replies to Afia Schwar’s inults and gives it to her ‘wotowoto’ (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Aunty Naa

Days ago, Afia Schwar sharply criticized Auntie Naa and her production team following their recent interview with the wife of veteran Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong.

The interview, which aired on Oyerepa FM/TV, sparked significant controversy on social media.

In a self-recorded video, Afia Schwarzenegger did not hold back her disapproval of Auntie Naa’s decision to delve into the marital issues of Yaw Sarpong on a public platform.

She questioned Auntie Naa’s authority in the Ashanti Region to mediate personal issues, asserting that traditionally, only individuals seated on a stool in the region have the mandate to resolve such matters.

Afia Schwarzenegger also took the opportunity to point out what she perceived as hypocrisy in Auntie Naa’s actions.

She criticized Auntie Naa for failing to resolve her marital issues with her ex-husband publicly, yet feeling justified in airing another couple’s private matters.

Well reacting to the attacks, Aunty Naa, has said that the past is the past hence nothing can be done about it.

As advised by Aunty Naa, we should all forge ahead and ignore the past because reflecting on it is a waste of time.

