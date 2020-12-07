GhPage has received a new report from the Asutifi South Constituency. According to the reports, fire has gut ballot papers in the constituency.

The report explained that some ballot papers have been destroyed by the fire completely.

The incident occurred just a few seconds after one electorate cast his vote at that particular polling station.

It’s the parliamentary ballot box that caught the fire from reports reaching GhPage.

We are keenly following the news and will keep you updated on any new development.