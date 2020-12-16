Fire guts Kantamanto Market in Accra; properties destroyed

- Advertisement -

We’ve received sad reports that indicate that parts of the Kantamanto market in Accra has been gutted by fire, destroying goods worth over millions of cedis.

The fire outbreak is said to have occurred in the early morning of Wednesday 16th December 2020. The cause of the inferno has not been ascertianed.

Fire fighters responded to the distress call and battled the fire in the night. kore details soon..

In another development, on Tuesday, December 15th 2020 fire gutted some shops in Koforidua in the Eastern Region and destroyed goods.