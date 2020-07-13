type here...
Fire outbreak at Kpone Asorgli
Fire outbreak at Kpone Asorgli

Mr. Tabernacle
Exclusive reports that have reached Ghpage News has it that there has been a serious fire outbreak just this morning around 2:00 am at Kpone Asogli opposite gospel school junction.

According to reports from the scene, so far one shop belonging to a woman who’s also a resident has been burnt completely to ashes.

The Ghana Fire Service is currently at the scene of the fire outbreak to extinguish the fire and protect the other properties from destroying or getting burnt by the fire.

So far no death recorded, the extent of the damage by the fire is still in assessment and Ghpage News will keep you updated.

VIDEO FROM THE FIRE OUTBREAK SCENE;

Source:GHPAGE

