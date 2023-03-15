Portions of the redeveloped Kumasi Central Market, Kejetia, on Wednesday afternoon were gutted by an inferno.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were at the scene to fight the fire.

Videos circulated on social media show thick clouds of smoke pouring from the roof of the edifice toward the sky.

According to reports gathered, firefighters faced difficulties in bringing the fire under control.

The incident has been described as very serious by traders and onlookers.

Traders were seen running helter-skelter as thick smoke bellowed from the rear location of the market.

Many tried to salvage some of their wares as the fire raged on.