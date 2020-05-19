Although, the Ghanaian and vastly, the African soil has been blessed to bountifully yield various kinds of crops, a recent development has been met with utter disbelief.

Apple tree which known to be developed in cold environments has surprisingly been spotted in Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

An apple tree with flourishing green leaves that have survived the blazing sun of the dry season here in Ghana is indeed worth making headlines.

Interestingly, the tree was planted five years ago by a young lady who passed shortly after it sprouted and never got to see the fruit of her ingenuity and labor.

In a new video, a gentleman who is seemingly in awe of this discovery is seen urging stakeholders like science and research institutes and the Ministry of Tourism to take advantage and help reproduce apple fruits on a large scale in Ghana.

He rightly suggested that this be done to curb the importation of apples from western countries that supposedly have the most favorable conditions for its cultivation like cold temperature and high humidity.

However, some people still have doubts that the tree is indeed an apple tree and have labeled it a Morro tree or some kind of fig tree because of its resembling features.

Considering that there has always been some kind of a local apple already grown here in Ghana, most netizens believe this new apple tree has a chance of survival and in mass reproduction.

In a country where apples are one of the mainly consumed fruits and the government spends huge sums of money importing them, this discovery could be a breakthrough if taken advantage of.