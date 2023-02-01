Contrary to the earlier reports that went rife on social media that First Atlantic Bank CFO, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako has been sacked – A new development which has popped up refutes such a claim.

Apparently, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako is still in post as the Chief Finance Officer of the prestigious bank going about his daily duties as usual.

According to information from a very trusted source, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako was given a definite suspension and resumed to work on Monday 30th January 2023.

Additional checks on the bank’s website also confirm that Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako is still working with the finance company as his name is still listed among the top 10 management of the bank.

The screenshot below was taken from the bank’s website at exactly 12:06 pm.

Another report also hints that the management of the bank, had a crunch meeting last week over the lawsuit filed by Deborah Seyram Adablah.

The former NSS personnel at the firm went viral last week with her infamous writ of summons that trended on the internet for days.

