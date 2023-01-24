First Atlantic Bank and Mr Kwasi Nimako have been trending on the internet since morning for obvious reasons.

The fire on the mountain got lit when a lady by the name of Deborah Seyram Adablah sued the Chief Finacial Officer of the prestige bank for failing to fulfil his promises to her when they were dating.

Apparently, Deborah was Mr Nimako’s side chick during her NSS days at First Atlantic Bank (Accra Branch).

According to her, the top hierarchy of the bank knew about her amorous relationship with the CFO of First Atlantic Bank but did nothing to stop it.

Furthermore, she alleged that the bank has even taken an active part in using her and other junior female staff of the bank to bait wealthy businessmen to open accounts with the famous bank.



Although Mr Ernest Nimako is yet to officially comment on the issue but Debby has refused to keep mute despite suing the banker.

In this article, we bring to you 7 facts about the man of the moment, Mr Kwasi Nimak who is the CFO of First Atlantic Bank.

Mr Kwasi Nimako is a married man. His wife is Belinda Afriyi Nimako, a medical doctor. Kwasi Nimako is a chartered accountant with experience in the banking and telecommunication industry. Prior to joining First Atlantic in 2016, he worked with OMNI Bank, Fidelity Bank, GS Telecoms, and Barclays Bank, among others. Ernest Kwasi Nimako is an old student of PRESEC, Legon, who completed his A levels in 1994.

He proceed to the University of Cape Coast in 1996 and graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He’s in his early 50s as his actual date of birth remains unknown at the moment. He’s a deacon at Grace Baptist Church (Accra) He shares kids with his wife but their exact number and identity have been shielded from the public domain.

