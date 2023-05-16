- Advertisement -

A High Court has ordered that the vehicle that Ernest Nimako, the ex-senior staff at First Atlantic Bank, bought for his now-estranged girlfriend should be kept in the custody of the court.

The former National Service person per her suit is claiming among other things a vehicle with the registration No. GC 7899- 21 l, bought for her by Mr Nimako, the first defendant in the case.

The court said the vehicle that was given to Deborah Seyram Adablah by the married man she was dating would be returned after the determination of a sexual harassment case that is being heard.

Deborah Adablah filed the case at the court alleging sexual harassment and other claims against the former Chief Finance Officer of the popular bank.

In court on Tuesday, May 16, the Court (General Jurisdiction) presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu while ruling on an application filed by Mr Nimako said the vehicle in dispute should be surrounded to the Registrar of the High Court for preservation until the final determination of the case.

To this end, the court also ordered Mr Nimako, the Defendant (applicant) to submit all documents in relation to the said vehicle to the Registrar.

She claims Mr Nimako registered the said vehicle he bought for her in his name and that contrary to their agreement, took back the GH¢120,000 Honda Civic.

According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, who was in court reports that the said vehicle was driven to court by the Plaintiff, (Adablah).

But, she would have to surrender it to the Registrar of the Court after today following the court’s orders.

