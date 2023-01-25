The First Atlantic Bank has unofficially reacted to the news of the suit against its CFO in the person of Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

The feat via e-mail sent to a blog (MyNewsGH) over a publication of the CFO – Side Chick story, the Bank’s representative, James Christopher, indicated that the information circulating is fake.

Mr Christopher further stated that the sharing of ‘fake’ information creates confusion among their (First Atlantic Bank) customers.

The representative, therefore, requested that the publication be removed. This is what he wrote, read below.

