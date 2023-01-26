- Advertisement -

First Atlantic Bank saga: Lydia Forson defends Seyram, says there’s nothing wrong with girls sleeping around to survive

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has blamed the high number of girls trading sex for jobs on the hardness of the system.

According to her, the unbearable economic situation in Ghana is the primary reason for many girls deciding to use their private parts as barter for survival.

Tweeting on the back of the viral story about the First Atlantic Bank CFO and National Service person, Lydia Forson said people must stop making so much noise about the entire issue.

She went on to say that the phenomenon of women reading sex for jobs is not new, and she couldn’t understand why Seyram would be chastised for choosing to survive in such a harsh system.

She added that the phenomenon of women reading sex for jobs is not new and thus did not understand why Seyram would be criticized for choosing to survive in a brutal system.

She wrote: So many of you trade sex for survival not because it’s what you want; but the system makes it exceptionally hard for you to tow the righteous path. I’m not judging you, I’m just saying STOP acting like women & men ( yes them too) aren’t sucking d**k under the table for jobs.

Background.

Mr Ernest Nimako of the First Atlantic Bank has been sued by a National Service Personnel with whom he was in a clandestine relationship for sexual harassment and breach of contract.

Deborah Seyram Adablah asserted that the bank owed her a duty of care, but that it not only failed to uphold it but also reportedly exploited her as a gimmick to entice affluent men to create accounts in exchange for sex.

In her lawsuit, she also claimed that, with the knowledge of the bank’s managers, almost every senior manager has a lover who works for the company.

She emphasized that if the female staff members didn’t give in to their requests, their supervisors would bully them.

Find out more about the entire trending news HERE…