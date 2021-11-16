type here...
First DCE for the newly created Guan District dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Marlon Anipa
Devastating news coming in has it that the first District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly created Guan District in the Oti Region, Marlon Anipa, has died.

According to reports, the late DCE passed away at the Hohoe Municipal Hospital after taking ill in the late hours of Monday, November 15, 2021.

Rumors also have it that he might have died of a heart attack.

Before he was rushed to the hospital in the evening, he had earlier visited some BECE candidates and called on stakeholders of the enclave in a familiarization activity.

Late Marlon Anipa was appointed DCE for the newly created Guan District and sworn into office on just 5th November.

Source:GHpage

