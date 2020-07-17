I’ll be the first female Gambian President soon – Princess Shyngel

Tapoli-shaped Ghana-based the Gambia award-winning actress Princess Christian Shyngle has opened up about her presidential ambition; says she will be the first Gambian President soon.

There is a wave currently ongoing across the world as women are taking over higher offices across the world. Ghana is no exception. John Mahana has taken a woman as running mate, the first to ever happen in the history of Ghana’s politics.

Princess Shyngle, in a post on social media talking about her presidential dream. she wrote; “I had a dream that I’ll be the first female President of my country and I believe my dream will definitely come true ?????? gonna be the sexiest President in the world”.

See screenshot;

Princess Shyngel For President

Princess Shyngle’s post comes as a shock to many because she has never been political and taking up a political role will be tiresome for the actress.

Well, maybe she’s now certain about her stance of one day contesting for the presidency on the ticket of one of the major political parties in The Gambia, just wish her well.