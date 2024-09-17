type here...
First group of church members visits the National Cathedral
Entertainment

First group of church members visits the National Cathedral

By Qwame Benedict
National-Cathedral site
National-Cathedral

The biggest and most expensive hole in the world the project site for the National Cathedral today saw its first church members besieging the venue to probably pray and see the Garden of Eden.

Following the release of images and videos online, many Ghanaians are becoming concerned about the current status of the Ghana National Cathedral project.

It is estimated that the government has invested about $58 million in this project, which is currently in the planning stages.

The video, however, reveals that the site is deteriorating and that some of the rainfall has turned into a river, raising concerns about the development’s progress and future.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

