- Advertisement -

Trending on social media now is the photos of Member of Parliament for Tema-West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah after he snatched the ballot papers in parliament during the election of Speaker of Parliament.

In the footage the captures the very moment the MP hurriedly snatched the papers, he rushed into the centre where counting was ongoing and snatched the remaining uncounted ballots.

The ‘brother of Usain Boldt’, Carlos, thinking he has escaped after he took to his heels was given a hot chase and the ballots were taken back from him generating a fight in the chamber.

Watch the video of the moment he snatched the ballot papers and run like Usain Bolt;

Well, after he managed to ‘fight’ his way through the crowd, Hon Carlos Ahenkorah went outside the Parliament house to relax and think of the next plan. lol.

In the photos sighted, he put on his nose mask and was on his phone making a phone call. He only knows who he was speaking with. Could it be that a higher authority called to blast him? Ah well, we move.

See first photos below;

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah..

READ ALSO: Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot papers in parliament during the election for Speaker of Parliament (Video)