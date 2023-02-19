- Advertisement -

The mortal remains of Christian Atsu Twasam arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19, as earlier slated.

The body of the former Black Stars winger was conveyed on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul in a coffin draped in the national flag.

On its arrival at KIA, the corpse was received by the Ghana Armed Forces (GFA), accompanied by the Tsawam family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led the government delegation on Sunday night, February 19, to receive the mortal remains of Christian Atsu.

Other notable faces at the VIP Lounge of KIA included the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, and a deputy Sports Minister.

A short handing-over ceremony was held at the VIP Lounge of the airport before it was moved into a hearse

It is gathered that the remains will be taken to the 37 Military Hospital for preservation awaiting further funeral arraignments by the family.